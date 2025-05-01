Why Thaddeus Sory Cannot and Must Not Be Taken Seriously

I often try as much as possible not to waste my time sorting out such unnecessarily or willfully confused matters as what New Yorkers term as “open-and-shut” cases, such as the scandalous and the predictably flawed and the downright politically motivated suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, with reprobate and fanatically intransigent lawyers like Mr. Thaddeus Sory, the obviously diehard partisan of the John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama-led “Born -Again” Government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - (See “Removal of Chief Justice: GBA Demands Are Legally Flawed and Disrespectful - Thaddeus Sory” Ghanaweb.com 4/30/25).

For starters, while, indeed, the Accra-based legal practitioner is perfectly within his rights to caustically carp the executive operatives of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for making a seriously flawed judgment call in their all-too-righteous demand for the immediate revocation and the reinstatement of “Suspended” Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, it is not clear precisely what the at once garrulous and the stentorian critic means when Mr. Sory characterizes the perfectly legitimate demand by the GBA as one that is “disrespectful” of President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama.

In the main, it is inexcusably scandalous for the critic to so cavalierly presume that by first publishing the details of the three petitions allegedly submitted in a bid to effecting the removal of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo by President Mahama and his lockstepping subalterns on Social Media, well before the prime target of such flagrant and brazen and politically motivated assault had been officially and procedurally availed any hard copies of the same was, somehow, the most “respectful” and/or “respectable” exhibition of constitutionally mandated executive authority of the Mahama Presidency.

No such imperious demonstration of “where real power lies,” in the clearly civically unenlightened deportment of the infamous “shit-bombing” Rawlings-appointed Communications Minister could be more despicable and obscene. But, of course, we are not merely talking about the gross procedural ineptitude of the Dead-On-Arrival (DOA) Mahama 2.0 ragtag regime here; even more grievous and depraved is that, as the leadership of the GBA poignantly and masterfully points out, the strategically infelicitous decision to both publicly vilify and thoroughly ruin the hard-won image and the reputation of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo had been so amateurishly orchestrated that it procedurally lacked even the most basic statutory vehicular instruments categorically instructed by the relevant articles and the dictates of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution.

As well, as was to be equally predictably expected of an implacably disgruntled former Overseas or External Legal Adviser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resident hereabouts the United States of America, the patently pedestrian argument has been smugly postulated to the “Afro-Stereotypical” effect that the curious and the conspicuous lack of the legitimate crafting of procedurally imperative Legislative Instruments to properly facilitate the credible possibility of the impeachment and the removal of the Chief Justice, was decidedly otiose or irrelevant, so long as those constitutionally empowered to effectuate the suspension and the ultimate removal or the summary dismissal of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo were evidentially rest assured of the critical establishment of any prima facie case that adequately warranted the suspension and the subsequent removal or the dismissal of the prime target of such politically motivated punitive measure.

The problem that we are dealing with here regards the caliber of a President who in the wake of the 2020 Presidential Election, had petitioned the Apex Court for redress in what the plaintiff and his legal counsel, representatives and assigns at the time virulently and vociferously claimed to have been rigged polling results, with absolutely no forensically credible evidentiary proof to show the court. And yet, the plaintiff, then Candidate John “Ouagadougou Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, had rounded on then Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and vituperatively accused the latter of gross professional and administrative incompetence.

Now, what the preceding unarguably means is that we may very well be dealing with the judgment call of a man who clinically lacks the moral capital and the requisite intellectual acumen or wherewithal to credibly make the kind of critical judgment call upon which the destiny of some 35-million citizens of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana is apt to rest or depend for the next four years. In the widely publicized confession of the Star-Witness of the plaintiff to the 2020 Presidential Election, namely, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, “We went to court with absolutely not a single shred of evidence.” This, in essence, is the profile of the leadership of the present Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress whose clearly politically motivated attempt to effectively ride roughshod over the institutional establishment of the Supreme Court of Ghana and the country’s Judicial Establishment as a whole, Ghanaians are expected to lie supine and endure in the proverbial “Missionary Position” and accept as a Divinely Ordained Democratic Doxology.

But what really raised the hair on the nape of Yours Truly, in horse-speak or calvary vocabulary, was Thaddeus Sory’s rather comical assertion that, somehow, any advice offered the President of Ghana by the Council-of-State is legally binding. I bet my proverbial bottom-dollar that Mr. Sory bought his law degree from Mallam Atta (or Mallatta) Market, and not from Makola. Of course, I promptly stand to be corrected.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

April 30, 2025

