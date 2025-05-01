ModernGhana logo
May Day: Let’s work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 01 MAY 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, has called on employers and employees to unite in building a more prosperous and equitable Ghana.

Mr Mahama made the call in a social media post on Thursday, May 1, as Ghana joined the rest of the world to celebrate workers on May Day.

“Let us all, employers and employees, commit to fostering a spirit of collaboration, understanding, and mutual respect. Let us work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana, where every citizen can contribute their talents and skills to national development,” he stated.

The President reiterated his resolve to create a supportive environment that allows the workforce to thrive, saying his four-month-old administration has been pursuing policies to boost economic growth.

“You are the engine of our economy, the builders of our infrastructure, and the innovators who propel us forward. I am, therefore, committed to creating a supportive environment that allows you to thrive and help reset Ghana,” the President noted.

He said his government recognises the crucial role of workers in driving the country’s development and has been focusing on stabilising the economy, promoting industrialisation, and adding value to raw materials.

According to Mr Mahama, new jobs are being created in light industries, manufacturing, and other related sectors as part of the government’s economic strategy.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen Ghana’s labour laws, enforce occupational safety and health regulations, and enhance social dialogue between employers and workers.

The President admitted that the country still faces challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure, but assured Ghanaians that his government is determined to address them.

This year’s May Day is being celebrated under the theme, “Striving for peace and stability to drive industrialisation, trade, and decent work for social justice.”

