ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May Day: I’m committed to creating a supportive environment that allows workers to thrive — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 01 MAY 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his resolve to ensure that Ghana’s workforce thrives in their respective professions.

He said his government recognises the tremendous contributions of workers to the country’s development agenda.

In a social media post on Thursday, May 1, a day set aside to celebrate workers across the world, Mr Mahama said his four-month-old administration has been championing policies to drive economic growth.

“You are the engine of our economy, the builders of our infrastructure, and the innovators who propel us forward. I am, therefore, committed to creating a supportive environment that allows you to thrive and help reset Ghana,” the President stated.

He added that his government has been pursuing policies to stabilise the economy, promote industrialisation, add value to raw materials, and create new jobs in light industries, manufacturing, and related sectors over the past four months.

Mr Mahama also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the country’s labour laws, enforcing occupational safety and health regulations, and promoting social dialogue between employers and employees.

Acknowledging the challenges of inflation, unemployment, and poor infrastructure, the President assured citizens of his government’s determination to address them.

“Of course, we recognise that inflation, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure are challenges. But the government is determined to address these challenges head-on as we build Ghana together,” he said.

He concluded by urging all employers and employees to work together in harmony for the nation’s progress.

“Let us all, employers and employees, commit to fostering a spirit of collaboration, understanding, and mutual respect. Let us work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana, where every citizen can contribute their talents and skills to national development,” he added.

This year’s May Day is being celebrated under the theme, “Striving for peace and stability to drive industrialisation, trade, and decent work for social justice.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 minutes ago

NPP Chairman Stephen Ntim takes break from bloody thank you tour NPP Chairman Stephen Ntim takes break from 'bloody' thank you tour

18 minutes ago

Cedi averages at GHS14.79 per dollar on May Day Cedi averages at GHS14.79 per dollar on May Day

52 minutes ago

Officials inspected the car that Were was in when he was killed, as it stood parked with a bloody front seat outside Nairobi Hospital. By - (AFP) Kenya police say MP killing looks 'premeditated'

59 minutes ago

Adu Boahene, wife, others deny charges in GH¢49.1 million cyber defence software fraud case Adu Boahene, wife, others deny charges in GH¢49.1 million cyber defence software...

59 minutes ago

NPP Constituency Organisers call on Akufo-Addo NPP Constituency Organisers call on Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama May Day: Let’s work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana — M...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama May Day: I’m committed to creating a supportive environment that allows workers ...

1 hour ago

Former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo Current constitutional processes for removing Chief Justice unfair — Sophia Akuf...

15 hours ago

CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah jabs GBA CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah ...

16 hours ago

Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International 'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Righ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line