An Open Letter to the Honorable Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq. (MP)

THU, 01 MAY 2025

Dear Honorable Minister,
In light of recent events, I write to you not only as a concerned citizen but as someone who believes in the power of wisdom over reaction. The allegations leveled against you by Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, have undoubtedly stirred public discourse. While it is commendable that you have chosen to address these claims head-on, I urge you to consider the age-old Ghanaian adage: "If a mad person takes your clothes while bathing, you don't run after them naked."

This saying, rich in cultural wisdom, reminds us that dignity and composure often speak louder than confrontation. Engaging in a public back-and-forth with baseless accusations risks overshadowing the integrity and respect that your office commands. As the Attorney-General, your actions set a precedent—not just for legal matters but for the values we uphold as a nation.

It is said that arguing with a fool only serves to confuse onlookers about who the fool truly is. By maintaining your focus on the substantive work of justice and governance, you demonstrate that truth and accountability need no defense against unfounded claims. Let your record of service and the evidence of your actions be the ultimate rebuttal.

In closing, I encourage you to rise above the noise and continue to lead with the grace and wisdom befitting your esteemed position. The people of Ghana look to you not just for justice but for inspiration in moments of adversity.

Yours sincerely,
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

Column: Atitso Akpalu

