ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenya police say MP killing appears 'premeditated'

By AFP
Kenya Officials inspected the car that Were was in when he was killed, as it stood parked with a bloody front seat outside Nairobi Hospital. By - (AFP)
THU, 01 MAY 2025
Officials inspected the car that Were was in when he was killed, as it stood parked with a bloody front seat outside Nairobi Hospital. By - (AFP)

The killing of a Kenyan member of parliament, Charles Ong'ondo Were, in the capital Nairobi, appeared to have been targeted, police said.

The MP was shot by a passenger on a motorbike late Wednesday as he was in a car on the major Ngong Road which runs through the capital, according to eyewitnesses cited in the police statement released hours afterwards.

"The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated," National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in the statement.

After the gunman fled on the motorbike, the driver of the vehicle rushed Were to Nairobi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Nyaga said.

Neither the driver nor a male passenger, also in the car at the time of the incident, were hurt during the attack, the statement said.

"At this stage, it is too early to provide further details," Nyaga added.

The police service "condemns this heinous and senseless crime and will spare no effort in investigating the matter," he said.

President William Ruto expressed condolences to Were's family and constituents in a post on X.

"We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. Those responsible must be held to account," he said.

The speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula said the killing had "robbed the nation of a distinguished legislator".

He said in a Facebook post late Wednesday that Were was "a fearless advocate for his constituents, and a man deeply committed to the democratic ideals and service to the people he represented".

Were was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga.

"We have lost a gallant son of the soil," Odinga said, reacting to the news of Were's death.

Odinga challenged the results of the 2022 election which he lost to Ruto, but has entered a political alliance with the president in recent months.

Were represented an area in Homa Bay county, a rural area in western Kenya.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

NPP Chairman Stephen Ntim takes break from bloody thank you tour NPP Chairman Stephen Ntim takes break from 'bloody' thank you tour

18 minutes ago

Cedi averages at GHS14.79 per dollar on May Day Cedi averages at GHS14.79 per dollar on May Day

52 minutes ago

Officials inspected the car that Were was in when he was killed, as it stood parked with a bloody front seat outside Nairobi Hospital. By - (AFP) Kenya police say MP killing looks 'premeditated'

59 minutes ago

Adu Boahene, wife, others deny charges in GH¢49.1 million cyber defence software fraud case Adu Boahene, wife, others deny charges in GH¢49.1 million cyber defence software...

59 minutes ago

NPP Constituency Organisers call on Akufo-Addo NPP Constituency Organisers call on Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama May Day: Let’s work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana — M...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama May Day: I’m committed to creating a supportive environment that allows workers ...

1 hour ago

Former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo Current constitutional processes for removing Chief Justice unfair — Sophia Akuf...

15 hours ago

CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah jabs GBA CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah ...

16 hours ago

Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International 'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Righ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line