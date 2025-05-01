France to help Israel fight wildfires raging near Jerusalem

French is sending help to Israel to control wildfires that have been burning west of Jerusalem for the last few days, extreme heat and winds.

Expressing “solidarity”, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France "is ready to provide material support in the next few hours" to Israel in the face of several devastating fires threatening western Jerusalem.

After reaching out to several countries, including France, in a diplomatic effort to recruit help, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's office said in a statement Wednesday that France - which has helped other countries in the past battle wildfires - would be sending a firefighting aircraft.

Spain will be sending two, and other countries have agreed send material support, including Romania, Italy and Croatia.

Israeli emergency services were placed on high alert Wednesday after the rapid spread of several fires west of Jerusalem due to strong winds and high temperatures,

The fires have forced residents of at least five towns to evacuate.

“Right now, the priority is to defend Jerusalem,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video released by his office on Wednesday, warning of the movement of the fires towards the capital.

(with AFP)