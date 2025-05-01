Protests, picnics and politics as France marks fraught May Day

France is preparing for large May Day demonstrations on Thursday, as a political row deepens over which businesses should be allowed to open on the country's most symbolic public holiday.

A political row continues in France over whether certain small businesses – especially bakeries and florists – should be allowed to open on France's only public holiday when paid rest is mandatory for non-essential businesses.

The issue resurfaced after five bakers in the western Vendée region were taken to court for making staff work on 1 May 2024. They were acquitted last week.

“Until now, we've always worked on 1 May without any problems,” Dominique Anract, president of the national bakery and pastry union, told FranceInfo radio.

The union has advised its members not to ask staff to work this year unless the law is clarified.

Under current law, only essential services – such as hospitals, public transport, energy supply, cafés, hotels and restaurants – are allowed to open on May Day.

Employees in these sectors can be required to work, but must be paid double, and employers cannot offer compensatory time off instead.

While many bakeries traditionally open on public holidays, May Day is the exception.

Florists push for change

The French Federation of Artisan Florists has also called for the rules to be updated.

“Everyone can sell lily of the valley on 1 May except florists,” federation president Farell Legendre lamented.

Florists are “key figures” in the May Day tradition but are “forced to close or take major legal risks by employing their staff” – even when those employees are paid double and willing to work, he added.

While the law technically prohibits most businesses from opening on 1 May, enforcement has been inconsistent. Some florists – and, until recently, many bakers – have opened without facing penalties.

The bakers' union estimates that closing on 1 May could cost the sector at least 70 million euros because sales on that day are typically 25 percent higher than on other public holidays.

Government supports reform

A group of centrist senators has introduced a bill to let more businesses open on May Day, without changing its status as a paid public holiday.

The proposal, led by Vendée senator Annick Billon and backed by the government, would apply to sectors like bakeries and florists, which are not currently covered by existing exceptions.

A May Day 'like no other' as coronavirus wipes out France's street ralliesLabour Minister Catherine Vautrin has defended the bill, saying it aims to reflect cultural habits and long-standing practices.

“It's an adjustment to the law, to accommodate the bread tradition,” she told broadcaster TF1 – a reference to the expectation that bakeries open daily to provide fresh bread.

Unions fight back

“No way. There are 364 other days to open,” CGT leader Sophie Binet hit back. “We can survive one day without a baguette. It's very important that this day stays a holiday with no work.”

Binet warned that making exceptions could open the door to broader deregulation, as happened with Sunday trading.

Business groups, however, have welcomed the proposal.

“We need to stop bothering the French, stop bothering businesses and employees who want to work,” Amir Reza-Tofighi, president of the small business confederation CPME, told France Inter radio.

While the left has rejected the bill, the right and far right are in favour.

“May 1 is Labour Day, not the day of idleness,” National Rally MP Julien Odoul said.

Labour Day was recognised as a non-working day in 1919, after parliament approved the eight-hour working day. It became a paid public holiday in 1948.

Demonstrations

May Day, or Labour Day, is often used by protest movements to make their presence felt.

Police expect between 100,000 and 150,000 people to take part in around 250 rallies nationwide this year, as unions press for better pay and conditions on a day that also sees music, picnics and stalls selling lily of the valley.

The largest gathering is expected in Paris, where up to 30,000 people are tipped to join the march. Demonstrations are also planned in major cities including Lyon, Nantes and Marseille.

In 2023, rallies turned violent in several cities amid public anger over President Emmanuel Macron's decision to raise the retirement age. Demonstrators threw projectiles and set fires, while police responded with tear gas and batons.

A police source told BFMTV that disruption remains possible this year, although the risk is considered “measured”. Officers will remain on alert.

Foreign activists expected

Authorities say they are also preparing for the presence of “high-risk elements” – individuals considered more likely to cause disruption – in several cities.

In Paris, between 200 and 400 such individuals are expected. In Lyon, the estimate is 300 to 500, and in Nantes, 50 to 100, according to police sources cited by BFM.

The same source said foreign activists from Germany, Italy and Denmark may also take part in the protests.

This year's expected turnout is in line with recent years. Around 20,000 people marched in Paris in 2024. In 2019, the figure was 40,000.