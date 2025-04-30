Global talks seek to curb e-waste dumping as Africa bears the brunt

The world is drowning in discarded electronics – from broken phones and laptops to old refrigerators and medical equipment – and only a tiny fraction is being recycled. Now, as electronic waste surges to record levels, more than 180 countries have gathered in Geneva to confront the growing crisis.

The talks, which opened on Monday and will run until 9 May, are being held under the Basel Convention, which controls the movement and disposal of hazardous waste. They will also cover chemical pollution under the Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions.

Africa, one of the regions hardest hit by toxic dumping, is expected to feature prominently.

In 2022, the world produced 62 million tonnes of electronic waste – enough to fill a line of trucks around the equator. That figure is expected to rise to 82 million tonnes by 2030. Yet only 22 percent is properly recycled, according to the United Nations Global E-waste Monitor.

Most of the rest ends up dumped or burned, releasing dangerous toxins into soil, water and air.

Africa bears the brunt

A large share of this waste is sent to Africa, with shipments often labelled as second-hand goods – even when the equipment is broken or near the end of its life.

In many cases, this discarded equipment ends up being recycled informally, using dangerous methods such as open burning or acid baths that release toxic chemicals into the environment.

"Many Western countries continue to export hazardous waste by presenting defective equipment as second-hand appliances," Edem d'Almeida, founder of the Togo-based Africa Global Recycling, told RFI.

These exports have been banned since the Basel Convention came into force in 1992, yet the practice continues through loopholes and lack of enforcement.

D'Almeida warned that the true volume of waste on the continent is "largely underestimated" because much of it moves through informal channels. "It's up to states to monitor what enters their territories, so that Africa doesn't become the planet's dumping ground," he said.

AI boom risks flooding planet with 'millions of tonnes of e-waste'

Children, mothers most exposed

The impact of informal recycling is especially dangerous for vulnerable groups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says children and pregnant women face the greatest risks. Toxins such as lead, mercury and dioxins are released when waste is burned, stripped or soaked in acid baths. These chemicals can damage the brain, lungs and nervous system.

"E-waste recycling activities may release up to 1,000 different chemical substances," the WHO warned in a 2021 report on e-waste and child health. Children, it said, are often directly involved in dismantling electronics at dumpsites, exposing them to serious health risks.

The damage from e-waste does not stop at human health. It can pollute water sources, harm crops and put extra strain on land in regions that are already vulnerable.

"Hazardous materials in electronic scrap can contaminate soil and water, affecting the environment and food security," said Oleg Zaitsev, who runs an e-waste recycling company in Kazakhstan that works on projects supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

'Forever chemicals' and plastic

In Geneva, delegates are debating whether to restrict several long-lasting chemicals under the Stockholm Convention, including PFAS – or "forever chemicals" – found in food packaging and cosmetics.

Listing PFAS would be "a useful first step", said Giulia Carlini, a lawyer with the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), an NGO participating as an observer in the Geneva talks.

"But what's really needed is full prohibition," she told RFI.

She added that many of the same delegates will soon return to Geneva to negotiate a global plastics treaty, making these discussions a chance to examine wider links between different forms of waste.

Progress could be slow, with every country holding an effective veto under the rules and strong lobbying from industry groups.

Obsolete electronics pile up as e-waste outstrips recycling efforts, UN warns

Strengthening African defences

Several African nations are introducing measures to address the growing burden of e-waste.

Nigeria has set up a system where electronics importers and manufacturers contribute to recycling costs. Ghana has imposed a levy on imports of used and end-of-life electronics. Rwanda has partnered with private companies to build a national e-waste recycling centre.

UN experts say that if global collection and recycling rates reached 60 percent by 2030, the benefits would outweigh the costs by more than $38 billion – improving health, protecting ecosystems and creating jobs.

But today, less than 1 percent of Africa's e-waste is formally recycled.

"Chemicals are an integral part of the modern world," said Jacqueline Alvarez, head of chemicals and health at UNEP. "But too often, exposure to harmful chemicals through food, consumer products, and the environment can have severe consequences for people and the planet."