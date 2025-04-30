Gallant Cadres of NDC applaud President Mahama for launch of bold social intervention programmes

The gallant cadres of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have praised President John Dramani Mahama for launching a series of social intervention programmes — the Adwumawura Programme, the Work Abroad Policy, and the 100 Million Coders Programme.

In a press release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Richard E. A. Sarpong, popularly known as Father Casford, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the group described these initiatives as a major step forward in tackling youth unemployment in Ghana.

"These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to empowering Ghanaian youths through entrepreneurship, job creation, and skills development training," the statement noted.

Drawing comparisons with previous administrations, the NDC cadres argued that, unlike the Akufo-Addo government — which they claim often disbursed resources without yielding tangible results, the new initiatives under Mahama are purpose-driven and outcome-focused. They emphasised that the Adwumawura and Coders programmes are thoughtfully designed to ensure that limited national resources are used effectively to achieve measurable impact.

Commenting on the Work Abroad Policy, which is being implemented through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the statement highlighted its potential to provide structured, inclusive opportunities for young Ghanaians in the global job market. "This forward-thinking approach will undoubtedly contribute to reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth in Ghana," the statement stressed.

The Gallant Cadres commended President Mahama for his prompt and bold response to youth unemployment, stating that his leadership has renewed the hopes of young people across the country. According to the release, the group is optimistic that Mahama will continue introducing innovative policies in line with his broader national development vision. "These initiatives signal a new era for the Ghanaian youth, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will have on our nation's future. Congratulations to the Mahama government on taking this crucial step toward a brighter future for our teeming youth," the statement underscored.

The release further acknowledged that President Mahama has delivered on his 120-day social contract with the Ghanaian people, highlighting the introduction of free tertiary education for persons with disabilities and the rollout of free sanitary pad distribution to female students in primary and secondary schools.

The sanitary pad initiative, according to the statement, is designed to prevent school dropouts caused by menstruation-related challenges. It aims to remove barriers to girls’ education by providing the necessary support to keep them in school consistently throughout the academic year.

The Cadres also noted that the government had earmarked GH¢292.4 million in the 2024/2025 national budget for the nationwide distribution of sanitary pads, describing the move as highly commendable.

The statement ended with a call for efficient and timely implementation of the sanitary pad initiative. "This move is expected to have a positive impact on girls' education and overall well-being, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and prosperous society."