President Mahama nominates seven Court of Appeal Justices to Supreme Court

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated seven Justices of the Court of Appeal for consideration and appointment to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The nominations were made in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which empowers the President to appoint Supreme Court judges in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament.

The nominated justices are:

Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh Justice Senyo Dzamefe Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo Justice Philip Bright Mensah Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo Justice Hafisata Amaleboba

The nominations were formally communicated through a letter dated 29th April 2025, signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President.

The letter, addressed to the Acting Chief Justice and copied to the Vice President and Chief of Staff, expressed confidence in the Judicial Council's timely consideration of the nominees.

“I trust that the Council will expedite action on their considerations,” the Secretary to the President stated in the letter.