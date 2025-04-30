ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Open Letter To Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng On The Unguided Utterances To Create Disunity And Chaos In NPP

Feature Article Open Letter To Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng On The Unguided Utterances To Create Disunity And Chaos In NPP
WED, 30 APR 2025

Dear Kwasi Kwarteng!

Hasten slowly with your desperation and calculated attempt to create confusion and disunity with the rank-and-file of the NPP.

What do you seek to achieve by peddling falsehood and naked lies simply to please your newfound love, "new preferred candidate"?

Yes, you have every right to support your preferred candidate since that's the path you believe is good for you, but why are you bent on destroying the Party that allowed you to serve?

It's quite unfortunate and disheartening for you, who have benefited from the Party, to be on this dangerous path purposely to please your new candidate.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) is bigger than any individual, and no amount of hidden agenda to destroy this Party will be entertained at this crucial moment.

Irrespective of your support for a particular candidate, it's incumbent on you to conduct yourself in the collective interest of the Party, not purely because of your personal interest.

Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, ever since you joined the camp of your new preferred candidate, you have conducted yourself poorly, especially with the kind of unguided utterances made on TV and social media.

Why such an anti-party attitude and is it to seek public attention to announce your move to that camp? This is disgusting for a person of your caliber to toe such a dangerous path.

To say it bluntly, your preferred candidate can't lead and subsequently win power for the NPP with a divided front and you must think deeply about that.

It's crystal clear that you dislike Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and pretend you love him and time has exposed you to the rank and file of NPP. Your actions can't bring unity and togetherness with the frivolous allegations leveled against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Take it or leave it, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the Party's Flagbearer for the 2024 elections and served as a Former Vice President for eight years. Why such disrespect towards him because of your personal interest?

Kwasi Kwarteng, your reckless and unfounded allegations thrown in the public domain to discredit the Party and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will come back and haunt you in the future.

You are still young, and the path you are on will destroy your political career if you are not careful with all the confusion you have started to create in the Party.

As I said earlier, you are at liberty to support any candidate, but you must do so with maturity and a high level of decorum and candor, not this unwise approach you have adopted.

In conclusion, God crowns Kings and no amount of sabotage will stop Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from leading the Party and Ghana at large.

Campaign for your preferred candidate in a mature manner and don't meddle in creating unnecessary tension in the NPP.

Be disciplined and be guided!

Long Live NPP!

Shalom!

Abdulai Abdul-Razak
[email protected]
Tamale South Constituency

Abdulai Abdul Razak
Abdulai Abdul Razak, © 2025

Humble, compassionate, friendly and caring. Passion for writing on varied issues, especially politics.. More I believe in contributing meaningful to political landscape of the Country. Humble and compassionate. Open minded, selfless and responsive.Column: Abdulai Abdul Razak

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (41)

More

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appointments Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appoint...

29 minutes ago

NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption scheme’ — AG NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption sch...

29 minutes ago

I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires back at A-Plus I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires...

34 minutes ago

GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21 GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21

34 minutes ago

You are always demanding your rights but shying away from responsibilities – PURCto Ghanaians You are always demanding your rights but shying away from responsibilities – PUR...

34 minutes ago

Mahama launches National Apprenticeship Programme, allocates GHS 300 million to provide 500,000 jobs Mahama launches National Apprenticeship Programme, allocates GHS 300 million to ...

34 minutes ago

Government will prioritize fiscal discipline even after exiting IMF programme next year - President Mahama Government will prioritize fiscal discipline even after exiting IMF programme ne...

34 minutes ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng Adu-Boahene, wife and two others charged for stealing GH¢49.1million

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates seven Court of Appeal Justices to Supreme Court President Mahama nominates seven Court of Appeal Justices to Supreme Court

3 hours ago

CJ suspension: Change Ghana Bar Association name to The Law Society to avoid the chop bar tag — Lawyer Agbemava CJ suspension: 'Change Ghana Bar Association name to The Law Society to avoid th...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line