Open Letter To Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng On The Unguided Utterances To Create Disunity And Chaos In NPP

Dear Kwasi Kwarteng!

Hasten slowly with your desperation and calculated attempt to create confusion and disunity with the rank-and-file of the NPP.

What do you seek to achieve by peddling falsehood and naked lies simply to please your newfound love, "new preferred candidate"?

Yes, you have every right to support your preferred candidate since that's the path you believe is good for you, but why are you bent on destroying the Party that allowed you to serve?

It's quite unfortunate and disheartening for you, who have benefited from the Party, to be on this dangerous path purposely to please your new candidate.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) is bigger than any individual, and no amount of hidden agenda to destroy this Party will be entertained at this crucial moment.

Irrespective of your support for a particular candidate, it's incumbent on you to conduct yourself in the collective interest of the Party, not purely because of your personal interest.

Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, ever since you joined the camp of your new preferred candidate, you have conducted yourself poorly, especially with the kind of unguided utterances made on TV and social media.

Why such an anti-party attitude and is it to seek public attention to announce your move to that camp? This is disgusting for a person of your caliber to toe such a dangerous path.

To say it bluntly, your preferred candidate can't lead and subsequently win power for the NPP with a divided front and you must think deeply about that.

It's crystal clear that you dislike Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and pretend you love him and time has exposed you to the rank and file of NPP. Your actions can't bring unity and togetherness with the frivolous allegations leveled against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Take it or leave it, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the Party's Flagbearer for the 2024 elections and served as a Former Vice President for eight years. Why such disrespect towards him because of your personal interest?

Kwasi Kwarteng, your reckless and unfounded allegations thrown in the public domain to discredit the Party and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will come back and haunt you in the future.

You are still young, and the path you are on will destroy your political career if you are not careful with all the confusion you have started to create in the Party.

As I said earlier, you are at liberty to support any candidate, but you must do so with maturity and a high level of decorum and candor, not this unwise approach you have adopted.

In conclusion, God crowns Kings and no amount of sabotage will stop Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from leading the Party and Ghana at large.

Campaign for your preferred candidate in a mature manner and don't meddle in creating unnecessary tension in the NPP.

Be disciplined and be guided!

Long Live NPP!

Shalom!

Abdulai Abdul-Razak

[email protected]

Tamale South Constituency