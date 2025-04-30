ModernGhana logo
WAEC hosts stakeholder engagement to combat examination malpractices

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
WED, 30 APR 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has organized a stakeholder engagement aimed at identifying effective strategies to curb examination malpractices in Ghana.

The workshop, held in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, brought together regional, municipal, and district directors of education, leaders of faith-based educational institutions, media representatives, and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

John Kapi, Public Relations Officer for WAEC, emphasised the council’s commitment to collaborating with all relevant partners to uphold the credibility of national examinations. “We believe that by working together, we can prevent examination malpractices and protect the integrity of our assessment systems,” he stated.

Daniel Nii Duodu, Deputy Registrar in Charge of Humanities at WAEC, highlighted the council’s efforts over the past five years to prevent question leakages and other irregularities. He credited these efforts with enhancing the credibility of examinations in the country.

The stakeholder engagement served as a platform for participants to propose practical and collaborative solutions to the persistent challenges affecting the examination process. Stakeholders were encouraged to play active roles in promoting integrity and transparency within the educational system.

The event underscored WAEC's dedication to ensuring that examinations in Ghana remain fair, secure, and respected both locally and internationally.

