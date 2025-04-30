Declaration of State of Emergency on Galamsey is a Necessity, not a Choice

Ghana is fighting a silent war, one that does not fire bullets but quietly destroys futures. Illegal small-scale mining (alias galamsey) has grown from an environmental nuisance into a full-blown national emergency. Past administrations, including that of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, made some efforts to contain the threat, but the destruction continues unchecked and has even become worse under Nana Akufo-Addo due to a lack of commitment and political will to fight this raging galamsey menace.

This is no longer the time for half-hearted interventions or another report that ends up being shelved. Under the current government of President Mahama, this crisis demands an extraordinary measure, a focused and decisive state of emergency in the worst-affected regions. This is not alarmism. It is a survival response, grounded in reality. If we fail to act now, we risk losing everything.

Environmental Collapse in Motion

For generations, major rivers like the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim sustained life, agriculture, and many communities across Ghana. Today, these same rivers are laced with toxins. Mercury, cyanide, and other chemicals have turned them into flowing hazards. Environmental scientists warn that these waters may soon become biologically dead, unable to support any form of life.

Farmlands that once fed families in Ashanti, Eastern, and Western North Regions now lie damaged and infertile, stripped bare by reckless, unregulated mining. Deforestation continues to surge while reforestation efforts lag far behind. The environmental cost does not stop at dead rivers and bare land. The chemicals used are seeping into food chains, triggering serious health risks such as kidney failure and neurological damage in affected communities.

If this continues unchecked, Ghana could face ecological collapse on a scale we have never seen. No national vision or development goal will matter in that scenario because we will not have the natural foundation to support them.

Efforts Made, Sustainable Results Still Lacking

Yes, we have tried. We have seen Operation Halt, designed to confront illegal mining with military force. We have introduced community mining schemes intended to offer regulated alternatives to illegal mining. We have formed task forces and tightened licensing regimes.

Yet the problem remains. Corruption has infiltrated enforcement. Some officials and security personnel have accepted bribes. Others have stayed quiet out of fear, as galamsey syndicates — including foreign actors — use intimidation and sometimes violence to protect their operations. Prosecutorial systems have been slow and ineffective.

The result is a system that has delivered too little, too late. We are in a crisis that requires more than meetings, plans, or promises. I must commend the Mahama-led government for very proactive measures taken to rescue some Forest Reserves, arrest some more Galamseyers and their Assigns, inaugurate Riverwards, etc., within this short period of coming into office this year. However, we need more action that disrupts the status quo entirely.

Why the State of Emergency Must Happen Now

There will be critics who argue that declaring a state of emergency is too radical. But what is more radical than poisoned rivers, lifeless farms, and children drinking toxic water?

Without bold intervention, Ghana’s water crisis will deepen. We will be forced to spend millions we cannot afford on emergency water treatment while the poor suffer the most. Food insecurity will worsen as farms yield less and prices rise. National security is under threat as foreign mercenaries and armed groups become embedded in illegal mining operations.

Declaring a limited, targeted state of emergency would bring immediate results. It would halt illegal mining in key zones, authorize swift arrests of ringleaders and corrupt actors, freeze dirty assets, and allow for fast-tracked prosecutions through special courts. This is not about persecuting honest small-scale miners. It is about saving a country teetering on the brink of environmental and social collapse.

An Appeal to President John Dramani Mahama

Your Excellency, you did not create this problem, but you now have the chance to solve it. The decision you make at this moment will define your legacy. Will future generations remember you as the leader who stood firm to protect Ghana’s land, rivers, and people?

We need a strong and unambiguous declaration of a state of emergency in the most affected areas. We also require a special task force that can act without interference. The Courts should also ensure prosecutions that deliver justice. Every day we delay, more rivers are poisoned, more land is destroyed, and more lives are irreversibly harmed. Ghana is watching. The international community is watching. Above all, our children and grandchildren are watching.

Conclusion

The fight against galamsey is no longer just an environmental concern. It is a fight for the survival of Ghana itself. Without clean water, fertile soil, and safe food, there can be no development. There can be no future.

We cannot claim to support the Sustainable Development Goals while our rivers die. We cannot pretend to pursue Vision 2030 if our environment is collapsing beneath us. The time for bold leadership is now. My rhetorical question to the government is, why not stop avoidable Galamsey demos from happening by declaring a targeted state of emergency now? Mr. President, declare a state of emergency as soon as possible. Let's save our natural environment now.