Former Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea, has shed light on the intentions behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 flagbearer thank you tour, describing it as a strategic move to foster unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s political talk show Dwabrem, hosted by Prince Nii Ardey (Dr. Cash), Nana Akomea emphasised that the tour was planned with genuine intentions to bring the party’s leadership and grassroots together.

He revealed that Dr. Bawumia designed the thank you tour in collaboration with the NPP’s national executives, aiming to strengthen internal cohesion at a time when the party is navigating internal challenges.

According to Nana Akomea, “Dr. Bawumia’s call for unity is a clear indication that he means well for the party,” stressing that the party’s success hinges on collective effort.

He further noted that the current political climate demands that all party members come together, reiterating that unity is essential if the NPP hopes to bounce back and succeed in future elections.