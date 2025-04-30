Ghana post to ensure secure and efficient passport delivery – Communication Minister

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George has stated that the Ghana Post’s role in passport delivery aims to ensure secure and efficient delivery of passports to citizens.
He emphasized that with Ghana Post logistics expertise, they can track, prevent losses and provide timely update when the need arises.
This initiative coincides with the launch of new chip-embedded passports, designed with advanced security features that comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines.
He noted that the partnership with Ghana Post will enable timely delivery of passports within 15 working days, and for citizens without home addresses, the nearest Ghana Post offices will serve as convenient collection points.
“This partnership will enhance the overall passport application experience, ensuring citizens receive their documents safely and efficiently,” Mr George said.