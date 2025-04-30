[Video] Bed bugs invade Okuapeman Senior High School, students now sleep outside

A potential health crisis is looming at Okuapeman Senior High School (OKUAS) in the Eastern Region, as a severe bed bug infestation has driven students out of their dormitories.

This portal can confirm that the infestation, which has persisted for weeks, is particularly severe in the Dokua Kwadade dormitory. As a result, some students have been forced to sleep outside, exposing them to the elements and increasing health and safety risks.

Speaking under anonymity, several affected students voiced their frustration and desperation, warning that they may be compelled to leave the school if the situation is not resolved swiftly.

According to them, “We are really suffering…we can’t sleep in the dormitory…the bed bugs are overpopulating each day…We now sleep outside…We are begging the Ghana Education Service and old students like Kwame Sefa Kayi to come to our aid.”

The students are appealing for urgent intervention from the Ghana Education Service, school authorities, and alumni to help fumigate the dormitories and restore safe, habitable conditions.

So far, school management has not issued an official statement on the matter.

