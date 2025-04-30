Passport applicants in old system must migrate to chip-embedded in 90 days – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its plan to ensure a full transition from the old biometric passport system to the newly introduced chip-embedded passports.

According to the Ministry, about 30,000 applications remain in the old system, including 7,900 paid applicants with incomplete processes.

In a statement issued on April 30, the Ministry urged affected applicants to visit the passport application portal via passport.mfa.gov.gh and complete their applications within 90 days.

“Following the switch from biometric to the chip-embedded passport on 28th April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that it is working expeditiously to ensure a seamless transition.

“Applicants with incomplete applications are to visit the new portal at passport.mfa.gov.gh and follow the prompts on the platform to complete their applications,” the statement said in part.

The Ministry further clarified that applicants with incomplete processes under the old system will not be charged again to complete their applications.

“Those who started the application under the old system are to complete all such pending applications within 90 days.

“Applicants whose appointments have already been booked on the old system should proceed to the Passport Application Centres for their biometrics to be captured on the appointed day,” the Ministry added.