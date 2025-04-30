ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Passport applicants in old system must migrate to chip-embedded in 90 days – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Social News Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
WED, 30 APR 2025
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its plan to ensure a full transition from the old biometric passport system to the newly introduced chip-embedded passports.

According to the Ministry, about 30,000 applications remain in the old system, including 7,900 paid applicants with incomplete processes.

In a statement issued on April 30, the Ministry urged affected applicants to visit the passport application portal via passport.mfa.gov.gh and complete their applications within 90 days.

“Following the switch from biometric to the chip-embedded passport on 28th April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that it is working expeditiously to ensure a seamless transition.

“Applicants with incomplete applications are to visit the new portal at passport.mfa.gov.gh and follow the prompts on the platform to complete their applications,” the statement said in part.

The Ministry further clarified that applicants with incomplete processes under the old system will not be charged again to complete their applications.

“Those who started the application under the old system are to complete all such pending applications within 90 days.

“Applicants whose appointments have already been booked on the old system should proceed to the Passport Application Centres for their biometrics to be captured on the appointed day,” the Ministry added.

430202511437-1h830o4aau-passport-transition

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Cedi on constant gains, closes April stronger at GHS14.89 per dollar Cedi on constant gains, closes April stronger at GHS14.89 per dollar

3 hours ago

They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — Kennedy Agyapong They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — ...

3 hours ago

Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyapong Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyap...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare It's prejudicial for GBA to describe CJ’s suspension as unconstitutional — Prof ...

4 hours ago

My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal – Kwabena Agyepong 'My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal' – Kwabena Agye...

4 hours ago

Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapongs calls to reach out to sacked NPP members — Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei slams NPP members 'Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapong's calls to reach out to sacked NPP...

4 hours ago

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister Can someone petition for GBA’s suspension? — Ashanti Regional Minister asks

4 hours ago

Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus Sory Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus ...

4 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory GBA’s demand for CJ’s reinstatement legally flawed and disrespectful — Thaddeus ...

4 hours ago

Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat — Group Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line