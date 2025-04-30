ModernGhana logo
National Roads and Highways Authority to roll out mandatory towing subscription for all vehicle owners

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
Social News National Roads and Highways Authority to roll out mandatory towing subscription for all vehicle owners
WED, 30 APR 2025

Managing Director of the National Roads and Highways Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has disclosed plans to introduce a mandatory towing subscription system for all vehicle owners as part of new road safety regulations.

This announcement comes in response to growing public concern over the increasing number of broken-down vehicles left unattended on major highways, especially during rush hours, causing severe traffic congestion and posing safety risks.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Amaliba explained that the proposed measure will be included in a new Legislative Instrument (L.I), which also covers the legalisation of commercial motorbike operations (Okada).

“There is a variant of the towing law that was introduced but was later suspended. The new development will ensure that vehicle owners must subscribe to a towing company or insurance. The earlier one that was introduced had a monopoly concern in the collection of the towing fee, but the new thinking, which will be in the Okada legalisation L.I, will see to it that when the law is passed, every owner must subscribe to the towing company or insurance company so that when your vehicle breaks down, you just call your subscriber to come to your aid.

Amaliba further stated that failure to comply will result in a penalty.

“They will require that when you fail to to do that, the NRSA will come in and tow the vehicle but you will be surcharged for that. When that is passed it will reduce the incidents of vehicles breaking down on the roads because as it stands, it appears there is no regulation in that regard,” he stated.

He added that the NRSA will accredit certain towing service providers for road users to choose from, ensuring efficiency and fairness in the system.

-citinewsroom

