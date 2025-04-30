ModernGhana logo
Remove illegal billboards in 21 days – NRSA orders MMDAs

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
Remove illegal billboards in 21 days – NRSA orders MMDAs
WED, 30 APR 2025

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it is closely monitoring the 21-day ultimatum it issued to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region to remove unauthorised billboards mounted along road medians and highways.

Managing Director of the NRSA, Abraham Amaliba, revealed that 29 MMDAs have received official compliance notices, directing them to dismantle billboards that pose risks to pedestrian safety or serve as visual distractions to motorists.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 30, 2024, Amaliba stressed that the Authority would not hesitate to take legal action against any assembly that fails to act within the stipulated time.

“I have written compliance notices to 29 municipal and district assemblies in Greater Accra. They have the responsibility of granting licenses to the advertising companies and also erecting the billboards—to remove them.

“Within 21 days, and we are counting, if they don’t, we will have to enforce the law by suing them in court for the court to come in and deal with them,” he stated.

He explained that the directive forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance road and pedestrian safety in Accra, following public complaints about billboards obstructing visibility and creating distractions, particularly near footbridges designed to ensure public safety.

-citinewsroom

