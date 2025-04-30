'My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal' – Kwabena Agyepong

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kwabena Agyepong, has sharply criticised the party over his removal as General Secretary in 2015, describing the decision as unjustified and illegal.

Mr. Agyepong, and then-NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko, Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe, were suspended from their executive positions following internal disciplinary proceedings.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended Afoko on October 23, 2015, while Agyepong and Crabbe were indefinitely suspended on December 10, 2015, after the NEC upheld recommendations from the Disciplinary Committee.

The suspensions were based on allegations of misconduct and actions said to contravene the party's constitution.

However, speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV's Face to Face, Agyepong maintained that due process was not followed in his case.

“I have said it publicly that it was unjustified, it was illegal, they know it. The constitution prescribes a way to remove a General Secretary, but that was not followed. Like I said, it is in the past. I don’t want to go back to it,” he asserted.

-citinewsroom