ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal' – Kwabena Agyepong

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
Headlines My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal – Kwabena Agyepong
WED, 30 APR 2025

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kwabena Agyepong, has sharply criticised the party over his removal as General Secretary in 2015, describing the decision as unjustified and illegal.

Mr. Agyepong, and then-NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko, Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe, were suspended from their executive positions following internal disciplinary proceedings.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended Afoko on October 23, 2015, while Agyepong and Crabbe were indefinitely suspended on December 10, 2015, after the NEC upheld recommendations from the Disciplinary Committee.

The suspensions were based on allegations of misconduct and actions said to contravene the party's constitution.

However, speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV's Face to Face, Agyepong maintained that due process was not followed in his case.

“I have said it publicly that it was unjustified, it was illegal, they know it. The constitution prescribes a way to remove a General Secretary, but that was not followed. Like I said, it is in the past. I don’t want to go back to it,” he asserted.

-citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — Kennedy Agyapong They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — ...

52 minutes ago

Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyapong Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyap...

53 minutes ago

Ghanaian legal scholar Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare It's prejudicial for GBA to describe CJ’s suspension as unconstitutional — Prof ...

2 hours ago

My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal – Kwabena Agyepong 'My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal' – Kwabena Agye...

2 hours ago

E/R: Eastern Regional Minister announces seizure of 10 excavators in renewed galamsey crackdown E/R: Eastern Regional Minister announces seizure of 10 excavators in renewed gal...

2 hours ago

Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapongs calls to reach out to sacked NPP members — Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei slams NPP members 'Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapong's calls to reach out to sacked NPP...

2 hours ago

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister Can someone petition for GBA’s suspension? — Ashanti Regional Minister asks

2 hours ago

Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus Sory Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus ...

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory GBA’s demand for CJ’s reinstatement legally flawed and disrespectful — Thaddeus ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat — Group Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line