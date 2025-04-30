ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Justice

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
Headlines GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Justice
WED, 30 APR 2025

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has strongly opposed President John Dramani Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, vowing to challenge the decision in court if it is not reversed.

At its recent mid-year conference, the GBA’s National Executive Council unanimously adopted a resolution rejecting the suspension as unconstitutional.

The Association insists that the President's action breaches Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution, which requires the publication of regulations to guide the exercise of discretionary authority.

GBA Public Relations Officer Saviour Kudze stressed the need for legal clarity on the matter, stating that the planned court action is intended to establish a precedent and prevent future misuse of executive power.

“We need judicial interpretation to ensure that discretionary powers are exercised within clear legal boundaries,” Kudze said.

The GBA contends that without the publication of the necessary regulations, the President’s suspension of the Chief Justice lacks legal backing and undermines constitutional safeguards.

However, the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem Sai, dismissed the GBA’s claims during an appearance on Joy FM’s Newsnite.

He maintained that the President acted within the law and suggested the GBA's threat of legal action may not materialise.

“We are convinced that our position is the right one. We don’t know whether the GBA will gather the confidence and courage to proceed to court,” he stated.

Dr. Sai further argued that the absence of published Constitutional Instruments (CIs) does not invalidate the President’s authority to act under the Constitution.

“The failure or inability to publish a CI in respect of discretionary power does not prevent the President from exercising it at all,” he explained.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Justice GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Jus...

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP Thank You Tour after supporter stabbed in Kumasi Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP 'Thank You Tour' after supporter stabbed...

4 hours ago

The stabbed victim Bantama: Gun shots at NPP Thank You Tour, one stabbed

9 hours ago

BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation...

9 hours ago

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited 96% of Ghanaian pensioners live on GH¢5,000 or less monthly – Paul Kofi Mante

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay 'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay NPP’s loss not about arrogance of power, it was economic hardship – Freddie Blay

9 hours ago

Scholarship Secretariat to clear 39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addos govt Scholarship Secretariat to clear £39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addo...

9 hours ago

Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna Iddrisu Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna I...

10 hours ago

Two persons convicted for traffickingNigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution Two persons convicted for trafficking Nigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line