ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP 'Thank You Tour' after supporter stabbed in Kumasi

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
Headlines Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP Thank You Tour after supporter stabbed in Kumasi
WED, 30 APR 2025 2

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former presidential aspirant, has reportedly withdrawn from the party’s ongoing “Thank You Tour” following a violent incident at a party event in Kumasi.

The incident, which occurred during a gathering in Bantama, reportedly involved a physical altercation between supporters of Agyapong and individuals allegedly affiliated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp.

During the chaos, a young man said to be a supporter of Agyapong was allegedly stabbed by a bodybuilder, described by eyewitnesses as a known affiliate of Dr. Bawumia's inner circle.

430202532313-j4eq276ggb-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-12

Sources close to Agyapong say he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident and views it as a worrying reflection of growing internal tensions within the party. “He cannot in good conscience continue with the tour under such circumstances,” a source said.

The victim of the stabbing was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. Police have reportedly launched an investigation, but no arrests have been confirmed as of Tuesday evening.

430202532313-g3041r5ddx-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-10

In response to the incident, Agyapong has reportedly canceled his participation in all remaining activities of the NPP's “Thank You Tour,” citing the need to preserve peace and demand accountability within the party ranks.

He is, however, expected to address the media and his supporters at the Ark Plaza in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 a.m. The upcoming address is expected to clarify his position on recent events and potentially outline his next steps.

430202532313-m5htk8v331-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-11

The incident has sparked wider concerns about unity within the NPP as it prepares for the 2024 general elections, with calls mounting from party insiders for a swift resolution to the growing factional tensions.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Dr Ali Ibrahim | 4/30/2025 3:41:53 AM

Universal SSD Chemical Solution For Currency Cleaning. 3in1 Chemical Solutions. Activation Powder & Automatic Currency Cleaning Machine. We are Experts in currency cleaning. We also supply original products for all currency cleaning with a 100% guarantee. Contact us by WhatsApp 24/7 UAE: +971528015175 Dr Ali Ibrahim Whatsapp and call Qatar +97450045986 Dr Ali Whatsapp and call wash black money on percentage +971528015175

Comments2
Top Stories

4 hours ago

GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Justice GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Jus...

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP Thank You Tour after supporter stabbed in Kumasi Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP 'Thank You Tour' after supporter stabbed...

4 hours ago

The stabbed victim Bantama: Gun shots at NPP Thank You Tour, one stabbed

9 hours ago

BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation...

9 hours ago

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited 96% of Ghanaian pensioners live on GH¢5,000 or less monthly – Paul Kofi Mante

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay 'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay NPP’s loss not about arrogance of power, it was economic hardship – Freddie Blay

9 hours ago

Scholarship Secretariat to clear 39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addos govt Scholarship Secretariat to clear £39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addo...

9 hours ago

Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna Iddrisu Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna I...

10 hours ago

Two persons convicted for traffickingNigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution Two persons convicted for trafficking Nigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line