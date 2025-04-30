Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP 'Thank You Tour' after supporter stabbed in Kumasi

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former presidential aspirant, has reportedly withdrawn from the party’s ongoing “Thank You Tour” following a violent incident at a party event in Kumasi.

The incident, which occurred during a gathering in Bantama, reportedly involved a physical altercation between supporters of Agyapong and individuals allegedly affiliated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp.

During the chaos, a young man said to be a supporter of Agyapong was allegedly stabbed by a bodybuilder, described by eyewitnesses as a known affiliate of Dr. Bawumia's inner circle.

Sources close to Agyapong say he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident and views it as a worrying reflection of growing internal tensions within the party. “He cannot in good conscience continue with the tour under such circumstances,” a source said.

The victim of the stabbing was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. Police have reportedly launched an investigation, but no arrests have been confirmed as of Tuesday evening.

In response to the incident, Agyapong has reportedly canceled his participation in all remaining activities of the NPP's “Thank You Tour,” citing the need to preserve peace and demand accountability within the party ranks.

He is, however, expected to address the media and his supporters at the Ark Plaza in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 a.m. The upcoming address is expected to clarify his position on recent events and potentially outline his next steps.

The incident has sparked wider concerns about unity within the NPP as it prepares for the 2024 general elections, with calls mounting from party insiders for a swift resolution to the growing factional tensions.