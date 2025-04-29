'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has condemned the recent spread of false reports about his death, describing the act as a “very costly prank.”

Speaking during an appearance on Hot Talk on GHOne TV monitored by MyNewsGH, Blay confirmed that he had been made aware of those responsible for the fabricated reports.

“It’s not the first time. Some years ago, some people came out with that. It’s a prank.

“It’s unfortunate. It is a very costly prank that people sometimes engage in. I wish they wouldn’t do that, but that’s how the world is,” he said.

Blay attributed the motive behind the hoax to the desire for online attention and traffic. “They want a lot of people to be watching them, coming to their blog, and then maybe they gain by that.”

Though he acknowledged that he is considering legal action, he appeared ambivalent about the outcome.

“I am contemplating it, but what’s the purpose? You see me live, isn’t it? The world also knows that I’m around,” he noted. “Those who make it—they only frighten, scare, and sometimes make people, you know, have high pressure. I wish they wouldn’t do that again, but who knows?”

-mynewsgh