GJA at Crossroads: Time to Restore Professionalism and Dignity

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is facing one of the darkest periods in its history. Once a revered institution championing press freedom and professionalism, the Association’s image has plunged into disrepair. Today, many members – especially retirees who once carried the torch – feel alienated and forgotten.

The current leadership has failed to inspire confidence or foster unity. Instead of addressing the pressing needs of members and advocating for better working conditions, some executives have reduced their roles to photo ops and frivolous social media updates – even flaunting their meals on platforms like Snapchat. Public engagements are often marred by poor articulation, with even the Association’s president struggling to express himself clearly on English-speaking platforms.

This is not the GJA our predecessors built. The time has come for a new direction – one driven by competence, vision, and a deep respect for the profession and its practitioners.

With elections slated for June 2025, the call is clear: we need a seasoned professional to lead the charge – someone with the capacity to restore the GJA’s credibility and reconnect it to its core values.

Let us rise above mediocrity. Let us unite to reclaim the GJA’s lost glory and rebuild an Association worthy of the name.

By Franklin Crown