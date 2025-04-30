ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GJA at Crossroads: Time to Restore Professionalism and Dignity

By Franklin Crown
Article GJA at Crossroads: Time to Restore Professionalism and Dignity
WED, 30 APR 2025

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is facing one of the darkest periods in its history. Once a revered institution championing press freedom and professionalism, the Association’s image has plunged into disrepair. Today, many members – especially retirees who once carried the torch – feel alienated and forgotten.

The current leadership has failed to inspire confidence or foster unity. Instead of addressing the pressing needs of members and advocating for better working conditions, some executives have reduced their roles to photo ops and frivolous social media updates – even flaunting their meals on platforms like Snapchat. Public engagements are often marred by poor articulation, with even the Association’s president struggling to express himself clearly on English-speaking platforms.

This is not the GJA our predecessors built. The time has come for a new direction – one driven by competence, vision, and a deep respect for the profession and its practitioners.

With elections slated for June 2025, the call is clear: we need a seasoned professional to lead the charge – someone with the capacity to restore the GJA’s credibility and reconnect it to its core values.

Let us rise above mediocrity. Let us unite to reclaim the GJA’s lost glory and rebuild an Association worthy of the name.

Let's come together and restore the GJA

By Franklin Crown

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Justice GBA threatens legal action over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Chief Jus...

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP Thank You Tour after supporter stabbed in Kumasi Ken Agyapong allegedly pulls out of NPP 'Thank You Tour' after supporter stabbed...

4 hours ago

The stabbed victim Bantama: Gun shots at NPP Thank You Tour, one stabbed

9 hours ago

BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation...

9 hours ago

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited 96% of Ghanaian pensioners live on GH¢5,000 or less monthly – Paul Kofi Mante

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay 'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

9 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay NPP’s loss not about arrogance of power, it was economic hardship – Freddie Blay

9 hours ago

Scholarship Secretariat to clear 39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addos govt Scholarship Secretariat to clear £39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addo...

9 hours ago

Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna Iddrisu Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna I...

10 hours ago

Two persons convicted for traffickingNigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution Two persons convicted for trafficking Nigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line