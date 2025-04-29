Hon. Adelaide Ntim donates GH¢60,000 to Adum-Blue Light fire victims

The Member of Parliament for Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo, Hon. Adelaide Ntim, has donated GH¢60,000 in cash to traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at Adum-Blue Light.

The beneficiaries of the donation are members of her constituency who were directly impacted by the incident. She presented the support on Tuesday during a visit to the area to assess the extent of the damage and sympathize with the victims.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Hon. Adelaide Ntim explained that beyond the financial assistance, her presence was meant to show solidarity and reaffirm her commitment to helping the victims recover and rebuild their businesses.

“I came not just to donate but to express my deepest sympathy for their losses and demonstrate my unwavering commitment to supporting them,” she said.

She emphasized that her gesture was also a way of showing appreciation for the immense support she received from the traders during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“This is what motivated me to offer them this financial support,” she noted, describing the donation as a reflection of the love the traders have shown her over the years.

Hon. Adelaide Ntim urged the victims to stay strong and called on community leaders to ensure a fair and transparent distribution of the funds.

On a political note, she encouraged the traders to consider the unmatched financial assistance provided by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since the tragic incident and to vote massively for the party in the 2028 general elections.