DVLA launches community outreach to foster development and strengthen partnerships

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a major community outreach initiative aimed at fostering partnerships and promoting mutual development.

The programme is designed to enhance understanding, respect, and cooperation between the Authority and the general public.

As part of the outreach, regional-level teams have been formed to engage directly with communities.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of DVLA stated that the initiative is vital for bridging the gap between the Authority and local communities. He emphasized that it is also crucial in encouraging individuals to seek proper training before acquiring a driver’s license and registering their vehicles.

The CEO also announced the introduction of a new DP sticker, which will replace the current DP plates.

He explained that the new sticker system is intended to address discrepancies between the number of DP plates issued by the Authority and the number of vehicles cleared by the Customs Division each month.

According to DVLA reports, the Authority issues about 1,800 number plates monthly, whereas Customs records indicate between 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles are cleared from the port.

“It tells you that there is something wrong. We had a few research conducted and it came out that some people also do fake DP plates.”

“…And because there is no system to check the authenticity of the plate, the police become handicap.”

The new sticker, which will be issued at the port by the DVLA, will include an expiration date to allow for easy verification and enforcement by law officers.