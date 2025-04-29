ModernGhana logo
Cedi strengthening against major currencies, dollar sells at GHS15.05 on April 29

TUE, 29 APR 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has further appreciated against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS14.34 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS15.05 as of Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS1480 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS15.50 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS14.37 for buying dollars and GHS14.39 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS19.02 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS20.11 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the euro is trading at GHS16.19 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS17.20 for converting cedis to euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS19.29, while the euro is trading at GHS16.40.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS14.30 and GHS13.32 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates of GHS19.00 and GHS17.88, respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS15.21 while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS16.25 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS15.46 and GHS15.41 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

