Two years of devastation: Sudan’s war claims thousands and displaces millions

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a devastating war between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo—known as Hemedti. In just two years, the conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced over 13 million people, and sparked what many are calling the biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded.

The two rivals were once allies, having jointly overthrown Sudan's long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019 after nearly 30 years in power. However, their alliance fractured in 2021 amid growing tensions over how to transition the country towards civilian-led democratic rule.

Most recently, on 25 March, the Sudanese armed forces announced the recapture of the capital, Khartoum. But fighting continues south and west of the capital, where pockets dominated by the RSF remain.

This week, Spotlight on Africa's first guest is Assadullah Nasrullah, spokesperson and communications officer for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Sudan. He had been working in the country for two years prior to the outbreak of war and now focuses on supporting those displaced within Sudan by the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Philippe Dam, European Union director at Human Rights Watch, outlines for Spotlight on Africa how the EU could exert influence on multiple levels in the conflict — and why it must act.

