Convert uncompleted National Cathedral into apartments for workers – Fred Agbenyo

  Tue, 29 Apr 2025
Member of Parliament for Guan, Fred Kwesi Agbenyo, has suggested that the stalled National Cathedral project be repurposed into apartments for public sector workers.

His comments follow recent remarks by former Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who acknowledged during the party's national Thank You Tour that the incomplete project—despite $58 million in public spending—angered many Ghanaians and played a role in the NPP's electoral defeat.

Speaking on Channel One TV's Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Agbenyo described the project as a major financial misstep under the previous administration and urged President John Dramani Mahama to consider a more practical and beneficial use for the abandoned site.

“The investment that they made in the so-called cathedral. $58 million has gone down the drain. I don’t know what we are going to do with that today. I don’t know how we are going to get that project completed,” he said.

Offering a solution, he added: “My advice on this show to President Mahama is that [let] us get some investors and let us convert that whole place into some beautiful apartment for workers. The Ridge Hospital staff can stay there, and people who work in the ministry can also stay there.”

Agbenyo's remarks add to the growing national debate over the future of the controversial project, which has faced criticism over cost, transparency, and national priorities since its inception.

-citinewsroom

