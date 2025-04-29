ModernGhana logo
Tue, 29 Apr 2025 Feature Article

Intra-Party Contestations Mustn't Be Antagonistic

So far, so good, with NPP ongoing 'Thank You Tour'. There have been issues being debated by followers of the two stalwarts, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, over messages they've made, and that's to be expected.

What we must be weary of, as a party in search of healing and unity, is splitting hairs, needlessly, when we disagree. A huge entity as NPP, certainly, cannot have it's members thinking the same way, else, we become a bunch of nicompoops.

The issue of who said what about happenings in the party/government, pre-2024 elections; how it was used against us by ndc; and who is saying what about those happenings now, shouldn't be the source of intraparty opprobrium, but lessons.

For me, the reason for our crushing defeat wasn't about what some people said while we were in government, but how the power entrusted in our care was utilized to empower party grassroots, and for the benefit of generality of Ghanaians.

The Prof Mike Oquaye report hasn't been made public, but the contents came from rank-and-fike of the party, and therefore can't be termed, technically, as secret and confidential. We know what brought about the defeat. We must be tactful.

Dr Bawumia and Hon Ken Agyapong are currently traversing the country together, speaking on the same platforms, and we the varanda boys and girls are rather busy throwing vituperative missiles at one-another. Aren't we far better than this?

Like I keep saying: if we decide, as members of NPP, to eshew the demonic triangle of arrogance, selfishness, and greed, over 98% of the party's woes will immediately disappear. For that, we need to apologize to our party people, all Ghanaians, and repent.

By Providence to teach us a lesson through negative experience, the NPP lost the 2024 elections so we come to the realization of our power-drunk foolhardiness, since the demonic attitudes we're now saying caused our defeat, would've attained greater heights.

I'm therefore admonishing all of us to tolerate opinions of others, in all of our intraparty contestations because Ghanaians are keenly watching how we conduct ourselves, in order to warrant their trust. Can we attract Ghanaian voters, if we bath human escreta?

Characteristically, we of the NPP are uncompromisingly antagonistic and anachronistically vituperative during intraparty contestations, than when we're to confront political opponents. That mindset must be done away with, going forward.

Justice A. Newton-Offei
[email protected]

Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei
Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei, © 2025

Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
