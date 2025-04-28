Arrogant NPP is still in denial, haven’t learnt from its lessons — Appiah Danquah

Private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah

Private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is still in denial after losing power and has not learnt any lessons.

He described the NPP as arrogant, arguing that the party failed to use its mandate to serve the national interest.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Monday, April 28, Appiah Danquah said the NPP rather used the power given to them to pursue individual interests at the expense of the state.

According to him, the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is also refusing to take responsibility and is shifting blame.

“For me, there are no signs that they are learning their lesson. They are in denial. You have their presidential candidate who is ready to blame everybody but himself,” he stated.

Mr. Appiah Danquah stressed that political power must be used to serve the people and not for parochial gains.

“If you fail to realize that we give you power so that you will lead — so that we will all be in the best position of fulfilling the national agenda, as against your parochial agenda — then you have missed it.

“The NPP has chosen the parochial. They used the powers we gave them to advance their private, individual agenda rather than the national interest, and we voted against them,” he added.