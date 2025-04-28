NPP used the powers we gave them to advance their private individual agenda — Appiah Danquah

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah, has taken a swipe at the posturing of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The legal practitioner noted that in life, those who are humble are elevated to lead, and leadership must be used for the benefit of society.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Monday, April 28, Appiah Danquah said the NPP misused the power given to them to pursue individual interests at the expense of the state.

“The bottom line, and the lesson for all politicians, is that, like the Bible says, he who is humble will lead — and you lead so that you serve. So when we give you power, the power is to serve,” he said.

He noted that even after losing power, the NPP has yet to accept its faults, alleging that its 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is shifting blame.

“If you fail to realize that we give you power so that you will lead — so that we will all be in the best position of fulfilling the national agenda, as against your parochial agenda — then you have missed it.

“The NPP has chosen the parochial. They used the powers we gave them to advance their private, individual agenda rather than the national interest, and we voted against them.

“For me, there are no signs that they are learning their lesson. They are in denial. You have their presidential candidate who is ready to blame everybody but himself,” he asserted.