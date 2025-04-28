ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 28 Apr 2025 Headlines

NPP used the powers we gave them to advance their private individual agenda — Appiah Danquah

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah, has taken a swipe at the posturing of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The legal practitioner noted that in life, those who are humble are elevated to lead, and leadership must be used for the benefit of society.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Monday, April 28, Appiah Danquah said the NPP misused the power given to them to pursue individual interests at the expense of the state.

“The bottom line, and the lesson for all politicians, is that, like the Bible says, he who is humble will lead — and you lead so that you serve. So when we give you power, the power is to serve,” he said.

He noted that even after losing power, the NPP has yet to accept its faults, alleging that its 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is shifting blame.

“If you fail to realize that we give you power so that you will lead — so that we will all be in the best position of fulfilling the national agenda, as against your parochial agenda — then you have missed it.

“The NPP has chosen the parochial. They used the powers we gave them to advance their private, individual agenda rather than the national interest, and we voted against them.

“For me, there are no signs that they are learning their lesson. They are in denial. You have their presidential candidate who is ready to blame everybody but himself,” he asserted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanaian billionaire and business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye Billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye retires from active business at 40, launches...

4 hours ago

Stop idolising pastors, anointing oil, and altars — Pastor Otabil warns Christians 'Stop idolising pastors, anointing oil, and altars' — Pastor Otabil warns Christ...

4 hours ago

Your attempt to shift blame on Akufo-Addo for economic hardships disloyal – NPPs Palgrave Boakye-Danquah jabs Bawumia 'Your attempt to shift blame on Akufo-Addo for economic hardships disloyal' – N...

4 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku 'Bawumia inviting us to join him for thank you tour is unique gesture' — Kojo Ns...

4 hours ago

Weve made mistakes and we sincerely ask for your forgiveness — Bawumia begs Ghanaians 'We've made mistakes and we sincerely ask for your forgiveness' — Bawumia begs G...

5 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Delayed State of Emergency could hurt Mahama’s govt – Inusah Fuseini Galamsey fight: 'Delayed State of Emergency could hurt Mahama’s govt' – Inusah F...

5 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo clocks 26 on golden stool

5 hours ago

Stephen allegedly planted hidden cameras in the female restroom Access Bank staff arrested for secretly recording nakedness of female colleagues...

5 hours ago

Founder of GUM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom 'We're not part of planned political parties demo against CJ's removal, nobody s...

5 hours ago

CJ removal: Address pressing constitutional matters now that you’ve found your voice – Kwaku Azar to GBA CJ removal: 'Address pressing constitutional matters now that you’ve found your ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line