Medical professional unhappy about rising cases of diabetes and high blood pressure

Pastor Jefferson Kwasi Agbotro, a Medical Professional at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, has expressed concern about the rising cases of high blood pressure and diabetes at the facility.

He said high blood pressure (BP) and diabetes recorded the highest figures at the facility's Outpatient Department (OPD), saying about 70 per cent of all OPD cases were the two non-communicable diseases.

Pastor Agbotro, also the Chief Executive Officer of Friends of Health Association (FOHA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), raised the concern when he addressed the topic: “High rate of diabetics and hypertension,” at a forum organised by the Living Grace Ministry at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He stated that BP, which was previously recorded among the adult population, was now being experienced by many young people and called for urgent measures to bring the situation under control.

Pastor Agbotro said diabetes and high blood pressure had huge psychological effects and devastating consequences if not managed well saying that could contribute to stroke, severe headache, depression and amputation of legs.

He urged families with the history of hypertension to be cautious of what they ate and drank, urging the public to live healthy lifestyles and to eat balanced diets to help build their immunity.

Pastor Agbotro said preventive measures were essential to guard against diseases and urged diabetics to manage their conditions well, to avoid complications which could lead to kidney diseases.

