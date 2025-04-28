ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 28 Apr 2025 Health

Medical professional unhappy about rising cases of diabetes and high blood pressure

  Mon, 28 Apr 2025
Medical professional unhappy about rising cases of diabetes and high blood pressure

Pastor Jefferson Kwasi Agbotro, a Medical Professional at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, has expressed concern about the rising cases of high blood pressure and diabetes at the facility.

He said high blood pressure (BP) and diabetes recorded the highest figures at the facility's Outpatient Department (OPD), saying about 70 per cent of all OPD cases were the two non-communicable diseases.

Pastor Agbotro, also the Chief Executive Officer of Friends of Health Association (FOHA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), raised the concern when he addressed the topic: “High rate of diabetics and hypertension,” at a forum organised by the Living Grace Ministry at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He stated that BP, which was previously recorded among the adult population, was now being experienced by many young people and called for urgent measures to bring the situation under control.

Pastor Agbotro said diabetes and high blood pressure had huge psychological effects and devastating consequences if not managed well saying that could contribute to stroke, severe headache, depression and amputation of legs.

He urged families with the history of hypertension to be cautious of what they ate and drank, urging the public to live healthy lifestyles and to eat balanced diets to help build their immunity.

Pastor Agbotro said preventive measures were essential to guard against diseases and urged diabetics to manage their conditions well, to avoid complications which could lead to kidney diseases.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanaian billionaire and business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye Billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye retires from active business at 40, launches...

4 hours ago

Stop idolising pastors, anointing oil, and altars — Pastor Otabil warns Christians 'Stop idolising pastors, anointing oil, and altars' — Pastor Otabil warns Christ...

4 hours ago

Your attempt to shift blame on Akufo-Addo for economic hardships disloyal – NPPs Palgrave Boakye-Danquah jabs Bawumia 'Your attempt to shift blame on Akufo-Addo for economic hardships disloyal' – N...

4 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku 'Bawumia inviting us to join him for thank you tour is unique gesture' — Kojo Ns...

4 hours ago

Weve made mistakes and we sincerely ask for your forgiveness — Bawumia begs Ghanaians 'We've made mistakes and we sincerely ask for your forgiveness' — Bawumia begs G...

5 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Delayed State of Emergency could hurt Mahama’s govt – Inusah Fuseini Galamsey fight: 'Delayed State of Emergency could hurt Mahama’s govt' – Inusah F...

5 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo clocks 26 on golden stool

5 hours ago

Stephen allegedly planted hidden cameras in the female restroom Access Bank staff arrested for secretly recording nakedness of female colleagues...

5 hours ago

Founder of GUM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom 'We're not part of planned political parties demo against CJ's removal, nobody s...

5 hours ago

CJ removal: Address pressing constitutional matters now that you’ve found your voice – Kwaku Azar to GBA CJ removal: 'Address pressing constitutional matters now that you’ve found your ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line