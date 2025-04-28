Stop annointing chip-embedded passports — Ablakwa cautions pastors

Government has officially launched a new chip-embedded passport, equipped with cutting-edge security features aimed at preventing forgery and enhancing the travel experience for citizens.

The new passport, which features a polycarbonate data page, incorporates advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and micro radio frequency identification (RFID) to boost security and durability.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stressed the importance of handling the new document with care.

He advised citizens to avoid exposing the passport to physical damage, heat, and liquids, which could compromise its sensitive security elements.

In a lighter moment, the Minister humorously cautioned against using the new passport for spiritual anointing, noting that such practices could damage its embedded technologies.

Reverend Dr. Lawrence, who was also present at the event, pledged to work with religious leaders to raise awareness about the proper handling of the new passport among their congregations.

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport forms part of a broader government initiative to modernise public service delivery and improve security for travellers.

As part of these reforms, a 24-hour hotline has been set up to handle feedback and address concerns, reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency.

Ghanaians can now apply for the new passport online and track the progress of their applications in real-time. Authorities have assured the public that regular passport applications will be processed within 15 working days, while expedited services will be completed in under 5 days.

The launch of the new passport represents a significant milestone in Ghana's efforts to strengthen document security and provide citizens with a safer, more reliable means of international travel.