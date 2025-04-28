Julius Debrah lauds launch of Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has praised government’s initiative behind the launch of the new chip-embedded passport, highlighting the importance of decisive leadership, innovation, and practicality in advancing national progress.

The newly introduced passport, which features enhanced security measures and a more streamlined application process, has been widely commended for its forward-looking design and technological sophistication.

Mr. Debrah emphasised that by embracing cutting-edge technology and promoting collaboration across institutions, the government has set a new benchmark for efficiency and security in public service delivery.

He described the successful rollout of the passport as a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished when leadership places innovation and practical solutions at the forefront of governance.

As Ghana continues to modernise its public sector services, Mr. Debrah noted that the new passport initiative stands as a model for future government projects, reflecting a broader commitment to improving the lives of citizens through thoughtful and effective reforms.

