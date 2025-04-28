Chip-embedded passport has over 150 security upgrades – Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has officially launched a series of passport reforms, effective today, April 28.

The key updates include the introduction of chip-embedded passports, a 24-hour processing service, courier delivery, an electronic tracking system, and a 30% reduction in application fees.

Passport processing will now be completed in no more than 15 working days, with expedited services available in just five days.

All new passports will be linked to the National Identification Authority's database for enhanced verification. These new passports feature 175 security elements, a significant increase from the 32 features in the previous versions, and are designed to meet international standards while showcasing Ghana's cultural identity through Adinkra symbols.

Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hailed the initiative as a crucial step towards digitising public services and modernising Ghana's passport system. He highlighted the improvements in security and efficiency, which will benefit travelers.

“It is the first time sector players within the sector put in concerted effort to provide extra security input that is to be detected at the front lines to the second and third lines, in strict compliance to the standards of the ICAO travel document framework.

“The incorporation of nanotechnology into the protective overlays on the bio page, adds an extra layer of security, thereby upgrading the overall security input in terms of features, from 32 to over 150 overt and covert security features in his new chip-embedded passport.

“The integration of Micro Frequency Identification Chip that encodes and stores variable data of the bearer from the visual inspection, photo and machine-readable, crowns the holistic package of an international standard travel document with first-class document security approved by ICAO,” he emphasised.