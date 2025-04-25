Recent drug busts evidence of effective leadership to reset the country – NACOC

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) says the recent wave of drug-related interceptions and arrests including multiple cocaine busts, highlights the growing effectiveness of its operations.

In recent weeks, NACOC has arrested several individuals in connection with substances suspected to be cocaine. The latest incident occurred on Wednesday, April 23, when four Ghanaian nationals were apprehended following the interception of a cargo shipment at the Swiss Port.

Authorities uncovered seventy-three (73) slabs of a concealed substance believed to be cocaine, weighing approximately 89.74 kilograms. The shipment was reportedly being prepared for export to the Netherlands.

Addressing the development in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, Alexander Twum Barimah, Deputy Director General of NACOC, responded to public concerns about the scale of the busts, noting that it reflects improved oversight and strategic leadership within the Commission.

“I can only say that now the country or the institution has quality leaders, who are actively working to ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

“The arrests of such persons confirm that we are working, and that they don’t have their easy way they had in the past. Now we have quality and relentless leaders who are working hard to ensure we get this thing off our borders,” he added.