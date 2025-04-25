Compulsory foreign language to be introduced in SHS 2 by end of 2025 — Haruna Iddrisu

The Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has revealed plans by President John Dramani Mahama to introduce a compulsory foreign language course for second-year Senior High School (SHS) students by the end of the year.

The policy, aimed at boosting students’ global competitiveness, will allow learners to choose from a range of international languages, including French, Spanish, German, Chinese, and others, depending on their academic interests.

The announcement was made on Thursday, April 24, during the launch of the Free Sanitary Pads Programme initiative.

“It is also the dream of John Mahama that from senior high school two, every Ghanaian student will have the opportunity to choose between one major foreign language, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, or any other one compulsory language to accompany their area of study. That will also be introduced as part of the review of the curriculum,” the Minister stated.

Haruna Iddrisu emphasized that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to reform Ghana's educational curriculum under President Mahama's leadership.

He also announced the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education into the basic school curriculum, starting with learners in Primary Four through Six.

“Under President Mahama, sometime by the end of this year, he is delegating himself to the promotion of Mathematics, Science, and Engineering education (STEM).”

“So, from Primary Four to Primary Six, STEM kits and STEM cells will be introduced for all learners at that level to get exposure to science, mathematics, and engineering education. The Ghana Education Trust Fund is in the process of securing those STEM cells for use by Upper Primary Four and Six,” he explained.

These interventions are part of the government's renewed focus on improving the quality and relevance of education in Ghana.