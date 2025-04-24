ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Henok Assefa: A Leadership Model Ethiopia Can Learn From

Feature Article Henok Assefa
THU, 24 APR 2025
Henok Assefa

In today’s fast-changing business landscape, genuine leadership is a rare quality. It’s not always easy to identify, and even harder to replicate. But every now and then, we come across individuals and institutions that quietly demonstrate what true leadership looks like—not through titles or power, but through culture, trust, and consistent values. For me, Henok Assefa represents exactly that.

Henok is not just a prominent name in Ethiopia’s business scene. He is, in every sense of the word, a role model. Not because of any personal connection, favor, or networking opportunity. My admiration is not transactional. It is rooted in something much more meaningful: what he has built, and how he built it.

His company, Precise, is unlike any I’ve seen in Ethiopia. In most firms, leadership is top-heavy. Decisions trickle down. Junior employees are expected to wait their turn, follow instructions, and remain in the background. But at Precise, the model is different. It is refreshing. It is empowering. And, more importantly, it works.

Precise has cultivated a culture where junior analysts—most of them young—are trusted, empowered, and given the room to lead. There is no stifling hierarchy. No ego-driven leadership. Instead, what you find is a company that thrives from the bottom up. Leadership is not a title you wear—it’s a responsibility you embody.

This is real leadership. It is also the kind of leadership we desperately need more of in Ethiopia.

Every time I encounter Precise, I see what I hope my own ventures can become. I see a blueprint—not to copy, but to learn from. I see a path that centers people, trust, and excellence. And I see the future of Ethiopian enterprise if we’re willing to embrace new ways of thinking.

Henok didn’t just build a company. He set a standard. And for those of us building, growing, and dreaming of making a meaningful impact, this standard matters. It gives us direction. It shows us what’s possible when you trust young minds, decentralize power, and focus on culture instead of control.

There’s no pro quid pro here. No hidden agenda. Just an honest truth: Henok Assefa and the company he founded have given us something to learn from. And for that, I’m deeply grateful. Now it’s our turn—to listen, to learn, and to lead differently.

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed
Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, © 2025

Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is an influential Ethiopian investment professional and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainable development. With a dynamic portfolio that spans startups, renewable energy, and financial innovation, he is among the rising lead. More Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is an influential Ethiopian investment professional and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainable development. With a dynamic portfolio that spans startups, renewable energy, and financial innovation, he is among the rising leaders shaping the investment landscape in East Africa.Column: Jibril Mohamed Ahmed

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (113)

More

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us — Mahama 'Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us' — Mahama

5 hours ago

Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls

5 hours ago

Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her dethroned” — Paramount Chief of Lower Axim warns "Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her deth...

5 hours ago

Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong message "Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba" — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong...

5 hours ago

Ill lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you - President Mahama tells Appointees 'I'll lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you' - Pres...

5 hours ago

One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo — NDC Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo —...

6 hours ago

Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens application May 5 Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens applicatio...

6 hours ago

NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested ​​​​​​​NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested

6 hours ago

FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line