Henok Assefa: A Leadership Model Ethiopia Can Learn From

In today’s fast-changing business landscape, genuine leadership is a rare quality. It’s not always easy to identify, and even harder to replicate. But every now and then, we come across individuals and institutions that quietly demonstrate what true leadership looks like—not through titles or power, but through culture, trust, and consistent values. For me, Henok Assefa represents exactly that.

Henok is not just a prominent name in Ethiopia’s business scene. He is, in every sense of the word, a role model. Not because of any personal connection, favor, or networking opportunity. My admiration is not transactional. It is rooted in something much more meaningful: what he has built, and how he built it.

His company, Precise, is unlike any I’ve seen in Ethiopia. In most firms, leadership is top-heavy. Decisions trickle down. Junior employees are expected to wait their turn, follow instructions, and remain in the background. But at Precise, the model is different. It is refreshing. It is empowering. And, more importantly, it works.

Precise has cultivated a culture where junior analysts—most of them young—are trusted, empowered, and given the room to lead. There is no stifling hierarchy. No ego-driven leadership. Instead, what you find is a company that thrives from the bottom up. Leadership is not a title you wear—it’s a responsibility you embody.

This is real leadership. It is also the kind of leadership we desperately need more of in Ethiopia.

Every time I encounter Precise, I see what I hope my own ventures can become. I see a blueprint—not to copy, but to learn from. I see a path that centers people, trust, and excellence. And I see the future of Ethiopian enterprise if we’re willing to embrace new ways of thinking.

Henok didn’t just build a company. He set a standard. And for those of us building, growing, and dreaming of making a meaningful impact, this standard matters. It gives us direction. It shows us what’s possible when you trust young minds, decentralize power, and focus on culture instead of control.

There’s no pro quid pro here. No hidden agenda. Just an honest truth: Henok Assefa and the company he founded have given us something to learn from. And for that, I’m deeply grateful. Now it’s our turn—to listen, to learn, and to lead differently.