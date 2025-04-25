Ntim Fordjour’s drug allegations complete fallacy – NACOC

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has firmly debunked allegations by Assin South Member of Parliament, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who claimed that two aircraft were being used to smuggle illicit drugs and launder money into Ghana.

President John Dramani Mahama responded to the claims by instructing security agencies to liaise with the MP and conduct investigations into the matter.

However, Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, subsequently dismissed the allegations as “baseless,” accusing the MP of deliberately spreading misinformation to tarnish the government's image.

Government officials have on several occasions denied the allegations by the MP and have called on the former Deputy Education Minister to provide evidence to back his claims.

In an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, Alexander Twum Barimah, Deputy Director General of NACOC, also discredited the claims, calling them entirely unfounded.

“He [Ntim Fordjour] didn’t know what he was talking about; that was a fallacy. It is not something I want us to revisit or even entertain. The person who was saying it was just throwing dust into the air. There was no such thing,” he stated.

The Commission emphasized that no credible evidence had been presented to support the MP's claims and urged the public to disregard the accusations.

-citinewsroom