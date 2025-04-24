ModernGhana logo
'Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us' — Mahama

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
THU, 24 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has reassured Ghanaians of the improved health of Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stating that she is recovering well.

Delivering remarks at the official launch of the government's nationwide sanitary pad distribution initiative on Thursday, April 24, President Mahama acknowledged the Vice President's absence and shared an update on her condition.

“I wish to extend the greetings of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to all of you. I spoke to her yesterday and I told her we were going to miss her at this event because this is a programme that is very dear to her,” he said.

“She said I should say hello to all of you and to say she is recuperating and catching a bit of rest. She is very well and soon she will join us to continue to prosecute the reset agenda,” he added.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's health became a public concern after she reportedly fell ill on Friday, March 28, 2025. She was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) the following day for medical attention.

In a statement issued by the Office of the President on Sunday, March 30, it was confirmed that the Vice President had received the necessary treatment and was in stable condition.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications, noted in the release that doctors had recommended further medical evaluation abroad as a precaution, to ensure her full recovery.

Following that advice, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang began a three-week medical leave on April 7, 2025, focusing on her recovery and overall well-being.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us — Mahama

