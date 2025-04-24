Parliamentary Select Committee on Health commends KATH management

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has expressed satisfaction at how the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is being run.

The Committee indicated that the hygienic condition under which the KATH operated was commendable.

Again, the heavy investment made by management to retool portions of the second largest referral facility in Ghana through internally generated funds was quite innovative.

These observations were made when some members of the Committee led by Dr Thomas Anaba, visited the KATH and Kumasi South Hospital on Wednesday.

The visit was to enable the group to access the working conditions of these facilities, deliberate on challenges and send feedback to Parliament for further actions.

Dr Anaba noted, “we are very impressed about the way the hospital is being handled.

"The Hospital's management have very good future plans, and we will submit a report to parliament on the way forward for the facility and the recommendations thereon, and we see how the government can help them source funding for the major projects the hospital plans to embark on,” he assured.

He believed this could help to add value to the services the teaching hospital was providing to clients in Kumasi and beyond.

Dr Anaba again, after a tour of the facility indicated that, “it is one of the Hospitals that we have visited and we did not have a cause to talk about hygiene, it is exemplary and that of the Kumasi South Hospital too was the same and we think that other hospitals should emulate it”

He used the occasion to encourage KATH .to apply for funding to buy equipment to add on to the services for the hospital to become a one-stop-shop for health.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of KATH, said the health facility was working hard to reduce work hazards and related mistakes to the barest minimum, pledging continuous top-notch services to clients.

Some areas needed for urgent support at the KATH included oxygen plant, catheterization laboratory, replacement of elevators, imaging equipment, modern mammogram, digital x-ray machines, state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and advanced cobalt machine, among others.

