Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens application May 5

THU, 24 APR 2025

The Ministry of Health has launched a new mobile application for the sale and purchase of admission forms for health training institutions.

According to the Ministry, the move is part of efforts to improve accessibility, convenience, and transparency in the admissions process, eliminating the need for long-distance travel to buy forms.

In a statement dated April 24, the Ministry said the app has been developed to make it easier for prospective applicants to purchase and apply for admission into various health training institutions.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, particularly prospective applicants seeking admission into Health Training Institutions across the country, of the deployment of a new and enhanced mobile application for the sale of admission forms.

“As part of ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility, convenience, and transparency in the admissions process, the new mobile application has been developed to make it easier for prospective applicants to purchase and apply for admission into various Health Training Institutions across the country,” the statement said in part.

The Ministry further announced that, due to the implementation of this new system, the start date for the sale of admission forms has been rescheduled from the initial April 22, 2025, to May 5, 2025. The application window will now close on June 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has earlier announced a reduction in the cost of admission forms—from GHS200 to GHS150 aimed at easing the financial burden on prospective applicants and making health education more accessible.

424202574206-i41p266gfa-nursing-training-application-app

