ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 24 Apr 2025 Social News

Gov't introduces 24-hour passport service

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
Govt introduces 24-hour passport service

The government has announced plans to introduce a 24-hour passport service with door-to-door delivery starting April 28, 2025.

The initiative, aligned with the government’s 24-hour economy policy, seeks to improve convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction by facilitating secure passport deliveries directly to applicants’ doorsteps.

At a press briefing on the chip-embedded passport rollout in Accra, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa advised applicants to provide accurate addresses and contact details for smooth delivery.

“In partnership with reputable courier providers, the Ministry guarantees secure and reliable passport distribution both in Ghana and abroad,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that the government intends to lower the cost of an ordinary passport (32-page booklet) from GH₵500 to GH₵350.

“This represents a 30 percent reduction from the current price of an ordinary passport, making it more accessible to Ghanaian citizens,” he noted.

He explained that efforts to secure Parliamentary approval for the reduction by amending the Fees and Charges Act have begun, adding, “I am hopeful that when Parliament resumes in a few weeks, this process will be completed.”

Mr. Ablakwa disclosed that the government plans to implement e-Tracking services, enabling citizens to monitor the passport application and delivery process.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in passport services for all citizens,” he stated.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ill lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you - President Mahama tells Appointees 'I'll lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you' - Pres...

1 hour ago

One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo — NDC Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo —...

2 hours ago

NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested ​​​​​​​NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested

2 hours ago

FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi

3 hours ago

Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Terrorism now West Africa’s biggest threat — ECOWAS Political Affairs Commission...

3 hours ago

Ambassador Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Ghanas Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States West African nations should freely engage multiple international partners — Gbev...

3 hours ago

President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama Let’s unashamedly take advantage of our natural resource endowment — Mahama to A...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Western countries subjecting Africa to remote colonialism — Mahama

3 hours ago

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan Ghana and Nigeria’s 4-year presidential tenures too short — Goodluck Jonathan

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line