  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military

A deadly confrontation between military personnel and civilians in Nyinahin, a community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, has left one person dead and four others severely injured.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, during the funeral of a young man in the town.

Three of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Nyinahin Government Hospital, while one has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for specialized care.

Speaking to Citi News, Assembly Member for the Nyinahin Bubuom Electoral Area, Clinton Darko, recounted that the altercation began when military personnel passing through the area encountered a group of young men dressed in military uniforms.

“The officers reportedly stopped and asked the young men to remove the uniforms,” Darko said. “That led to a heated exchange and ultimately a scuffle.”

The situation quickly spiralled out of control, with stones thrown and gunshots fired, resulting in the death of 37-year-old Akwasi Lala, popularly known as Kushibi. Four others sustained injuries in the chaos.

According to Darko, the military personnel fled the scene after the shooting. Police have since been deployed to the area to restore calm and launch investigations into the incident.

-citinewsroom

