'We cannot solve the problems of today with the methods of yesterday' — Mahama tells appointees

President Mahama has pledged to restore public confidence in Ghana's democracy and institutions.

"Ghana needs more than just competent administrators. We need bold reformers, ministers who will lead with courage, who will say what needs to be said, do what needs to be done, and who will stand by the truth even when it is inconvenient to say so," he said.

He made this statement while acknowledging a widespread erosion of public trust at the Executive Leadership Programme on Thursday at Ada.

The President emphasised that regaining public trust would require a fundamental shift away from old governance practices.

"We cannot solve the problems of today with the methods of yesterday. We must lead differently, we must think differently, and we must act differently," President Mahama stated.

"You were not appointed to occupy space, you were appointed to solve problems," he reminded his ministers, adding that "the Ghanaian people expect us to deliver and we must not with excuses but with results."

The President issued a stern warning about consequences for underperformance: "When any of us fall short I will not hesitate to act. Ghana deserves nothing less," he declared.

Addressing Ghana's economic challenges, Mahama outlined initiatives including the "24-hour economy" and "the big push" programs, designed to create jobs and expand infrastructure.

"These will create jobs, will expand infrastructure, will boost productivity and position Ghana as a leader not only in West Africa but in Africa," he explained.

"Our young people are tired of waiting interminably. Our farmers, our workers, our entrepreneurs, especially our women and youth, want to see policies that work for them," he told the audience regarding unemployment concerns.

On private sector collaboration, he said, government will attract both local and international investment.

“We must be a government that investors believe in, that the private sector can partner with and that the Ghanaian people can count on," the President remarked.

President Mahama declared his administration as the defining period of his presidency.

"I've said before and I repeat now, this is the legacy term of my presidency. I intend to make it count. I intend for it to matter and I expect that every member of this administration will do the same," he affirmed.