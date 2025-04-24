Bust-Up With Doctors; The Minister Lacks Emotional Intelligence!!

The behaviour of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health, amounted to grandstanding foolhardiness, and he should've let emotional intelligence to hold sway.

I'm a health professional, and I definitely wouldn't have tolerated such behavior from even the president of Ghana; I surely would've hit back at such a senseless bust-up.

Even if, as a minister, you intend paying unannounced visit to a State Institution, protocol demands that you held a closed door meeting with management upon arrival.

You don't just walk, straight into a ward, and start shouting at Medical professionals as though they're your children, in presence of patients and members of the public.

As for Alhassan Suhuyini, he has proven, since his days at RADIO GOLD 90.5, to be an unrepentant buffoon. So, his exhibition of egregious foolhardiness wasn't new.

Is he saying he isn't aware of problems of Tamale Teaching Hospital, as 3-term MP of the area? These buffoons had solutions for all our country's problems, only months back.

And as usual, Johnny Hughes, whose actual name is Babatunde, was on TV3 Ghana bashing the doctors for negligence, with his overdosed narcotics-induced diatribes.

But only months back, he was encouraging doctors to leave Ghana for greener pastures because they weren't being provided with needed tools to do their work to save lives.

These journalistic dunderheads praising the minister and castigating the doctors, would have been singing a completely different tune, if it was a minister of NPP Administration.

The shouts of "arrogance of power" would've been coming from pseudo-nutrals, prostitutes and pimps in the academia, and CSOs who are walking on their bellies without scruples.

To the doctors: I would plead that you didn't vent your spleen on the innocent patients, for the stupidity of the MP and the Minister; these are a bunch of infidelitous ignoramuses.

Justice A. Newton-Offei

