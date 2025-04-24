Elevation of Sunyani Regional Hospital to Teaching Hospital by Akufo-Addo's gov't is total deception — Bono Minister  

Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has criticised what he described as the deceptive elevation of the Sunyani Regional Hospital to Teaching Hospital status under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Mr. Akwaboa stated that the facility lacked the infrastructure and legal backing to merit the designation. He emphasised that despite claims by the previous government, the hospital did not meet the standards of a teaching facility.

“We can't even use a cabinet memo to elevate a regional hospital into a teaching hospital status,” he explained, adding that such a process required an Executive Instrument.

While condemning the earlier announcement as misleading, the Minister noted that the current government was committed to making the upgrade a reality. He said a Teaching Hospital Board, made up of institutional representatives, had already been constituted to guide the transformation process.

According to him, the Council of State had concluded its part, and President John Dramani Mahama was expected to formally announce the board in the coming days.

Mr. Akwaboa also disclosed that preparations were well underway for the establishment of a Medical School at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, set to open by the end of the year.

Turning to security and environmental concerns, the Minister described illegal mining and uncontrolled cattle grazing by Fulani herdsmen as significant challenges in the region. However, he expressed optimism that the situation would soon be addressed through multi-stakeholder efforts.

“We have even met with the national president of the Fulani community in the country,” he said, assuring that both issues would be brought under control.

He lamented the increasing presence of Fulani nomads in areas such as Nsoatre in Sunyani West, Namasua in Berekum East, and Seikwa in the Tain District, where their activities have disrupted local communities.

Mr. Akwaboa called for a united front involving chiefs, queen mothers, community leaders, and the media to combat these growing threats.