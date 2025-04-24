UW/R: Rains to deprive three communities access to health care 

As rains set in, the fears of residents of three communities in the Wa Municipality are heightened over difficulty in accessing healthcare services in other communities due to the poor state of the roads.

They are Kpaankole, Mojong and Bosuoyiri, which are predominantly farming communities in the Yibile Electoral Area. These communities are deprived of basic social amenities and services, including healthcare services.

The people in the Kpaankole community access healthcare services from the Tabiesi or Charingu communities, which are about 6Km away, while the people in Mojong and Bosuoyiri accesses healthcare services from Kpaglahi, about five kilometres.

These three communities are not only relatively far from their healthcare access points, but the roads linking them to the health facilities are virtually unmotorable, especially during the rainy season.

The Mojong and Bosuoyiri communities, for instance, are cut off from Kpaglahi by a stream.

Narrating their ordeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kpaankole, Madam Tuurosung John, a resident of the community, lamented that pregnant women, children and the aged were the worst affected people due to their excessive vulnerability to ailment.

She expressed despair over their inability to traverse those paths to reach the nearest health facilities during an emergency.

Madam John said during the rainy season, the lives of pregnant women were in danger since they could not access the health facility for Antenatal Care (ANC) and skilled delivery.

“When it rains and you fall sick here in Kpaankole, you can't cross the stream to Tabiesi to even buy medicine, you are left here to die if God does not save you,” she stated.

At Mojong, the residents narrated instances where pregnant women delivered at home because they could not reach the health facility during labour.

“When you are pregnant today and due to deliver, and if you are not lucky and the river is full, the tricycle cannot cross, and if you are not fortunate, you will die in the process,” Madam Abigail Lelaa indicated.

On her part, Madam Vida Nazie of the Bosuoyiri community regretted that, due to the bad state of the road, people were dying of preventable deaths in that community.

She explained that pregnant women sometimes deliver on the way to the facility or at home, and she was still fined GH¢400.00 for delivering at home when she struggled to reach the facility.

The people in Kpaankole, Mojong and Bosuoyiri communities are, therefore, appealing to charity organisations and individuals to construct a health facility in the community to help guarantee their timely access to primary healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdulai Zakarea, the Assembly Member for Yibile Electoral Area, corroborated the concerns of the community members and stressed the urgent need to open access roads in the area to enhance mobility at all times.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 required the government of Ghana to ensure access to quality healthcare services for all people in Ghana by 2030, irrespective of one’s geographical location.

However, achieving this Goal would be a mirage if nothing is done to ensure timely access to quality healthcare services for the people in Kpaankole, Mojong and Bosuoyiri communities in the Wa Municipality at all times.

