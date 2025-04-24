Don’t be thrown off by the title of this publication, thus, “When shall Ghana have a national government”. For the past eight years until today, Ghana is alleged by many a Ghanaian to have had at one time a “friends and family” government, and currently having “tribesmen”, if not, “kinsmen” government.

Under the recent past NPP administration led by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it was obvious that the cup of his political appointments was full to the brim, if not overflowing, with his friends and family members. This is a fact that a baby could even attest to its veracity. What an indisputable fact!

Many, including especially, those from the other political divide, NDC, to be precise, vociferously criticised it. Yes, it was wrong for the government to be seen to be full of not only the Akyems but close friends and family members of the president. Were they the only ones in the country so meritoriously qualified for those government appointments? No and no! But why did it happen, or allowed to happen?

The very person that stood tallest or heard loudest in condemnation of former President Nana Akufo-Addo for operating that horrible “friends and family” government, is today doing same when the opportunity to govern Ghana fell on his broad shoulders, merrily grabbing it with his two hands amid the singing of songs of praises of hallelujah and Amen.

In the present NDC administration led by President John Dramani Mahama, almost all the top government positions are in the hands of the people of his northern extraction and Voltarian friends. Is the president not in the same accusatory bracket as former President Nana Akufo-Addo for hypocritically practising a government that favours one or two tribes above many others? This is glaringly reflected in the composition of his ministerial and public service appointments.

Do they appoint such persons on merit, and if yes, are they the only ones in Ghana qualified to hold those positions to eventually culminate in the enrichment of such friends and families and tribesmen at the expense of the greater section of Ghanaians and tribes?

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. However, in this case, it should be said that a practice bitterly criticised against when one fellow does it, should in equal measure be condemned when other resorts to it in the future.

Are the children of Dede and Korkor not the same for both being “Krobofoɔ.”, thus, of same tribal descent or from same enclave?

Subsequently, President Mahama should not be let off the condemnation hook when caught happily mired in the middle of the practice he abhorrently mocked and critiqued President Nana Akufo-Addo for practising.

I wish to see a government where ministerial and public service appointments are equally and inclusively made along national but not a few specifically selected regional and or, tribal, lines.

There must be a reflective national government by way of government and public services appointments by our political parties, if we cannot yet have a Union Government for Ghana as once proposed by late former Head of State General I. K. Acheampong.

Ghana is for all Ghanaians, but not particular persons, regions, or tribes as may be the erroneous unspoken thoughts and beliefs by some people.

The day that our presidents will bring about equality and inclusivity in their appointments of sector ministers and public services heads, a national government will have birthed. When shall that be, if I may ask the entirety of fellow Ghanaians and our political leaders?